BEIJING Feb 4 Five senior managers at CITIC
Securities Co , one of China's biggest
brokerages, have returned to the company after reportedly
assisting with government probes into insider trading, domestic
financial media Caixin reported without stating the source of
its information.
After China's stock market turmoil last summer, the
country's regulators launched a wide-ranging crackdown on
perceived causes of the crash, which included probes into
brokerages for suspected illegal trading practices.
Last September, CITIC disclosed an investigation by the
police into senior managers for alleged market manipulation.
Caixin named the executives who returned to CITIC as General
Director Xu Gang, Chief Financial Officer Ge Xiaobo, Financial
Markets Management Committee Director Liu Wei and the heads of
the investment banking and international investment banking
units Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin.
The general manager of CITIC Securities, Cheng Boming, and
financial business head, Fang Qingli, have yet to return to
CITIC, according to Caixin.
Officials at both CITIC Securities and the Ministry of
Public Security were not immediately available for comment. All
the executives named could not be reached for comment.
CITIC said in an exchange filing in September that Cheng was
under police investigation. In a separate filing in December,
CITIC said it was unable to contact Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin.
In August last year, Xu Gang, Fang Qingli and Liu Wei
confessed to insider trading, according to the official Xinhua
news agency.
