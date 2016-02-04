(Updates throughout with CITIC Securities' statement)

BEIJING Feb 4 Seven executives at CITIC Securities Co Ltd , one of China's biggest brokerages, have returned to either work or their homes after they were involved in investigations by Chinese authorities.

An announcement by CITIC on Thursday comes after domestic financial media Caixin reported that five senior managers at CITIC Securities had returned to the company after reportedly assisting with government probes into insider trading.

"The company is operating normally," CITIC Securities said in a brief statement on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The seven executives named in the statement were either being investigated or assisting in the probe, said the brokerage, which reported a loss of 607.7 million yuan ($92.40 million) in January following China's recent market rout.

After China's stock market turmoil last summer, the country's regulators launched a wide-ranging crackdown on perceived causes of the crash, which included probes into brokerages for suspected illegal trading practices.

Last September, CITIC disclosed an investigation by the police into senior managers for alleged market manipulation.

Caixin named the executives who returned to CITIC as General Director Xu Gang, Chief Financial Officer Ge Xiaobo, Financial Markets Management Committee Director Liu Wei and the heads of the investment banking and international investment banking units Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin.

In the statement on Thursday, CITIC named the five executives and two others - Qi Shuguang and Chen Rongjie, though it did not elaborate on details of the investigations.

However, CITIC's statement did not mention Cheng Boming, general manager of CITIC Securities, and Fang Qingli, the financial business head, Fang Qingli, both of whom Caixin said had yet to return to the company.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Security were not immediately available for comment. All the executives named in the Caixin report could not be reached for comment.

CITIC said in an exchange filing in September that Cheng was under police investigation. In a separate filing in December, CITIC said it was unable to contact Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin. ($1 = 6.5771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Engen Tham and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Alexander Smith)