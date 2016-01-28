SINGAPORE Jan 28 Citic Securities
, China's largest listed brokerage by market
value, reported a 74.9 percent rise in its 2015 preliminary net
profit on Thursday.
Some of China's brokerages have posted strong preliminary
profits after weathering stock market turmoil that began in
mid-June, boosted by new account openings and margin finance
gains.
Net profit rose to 19.8 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) from
11.3 billion in the previous year, it said in filings to the
Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges where it is listed.
It is expected to announce its final results in March.
"The principal businesses of the company continued to stay
ahead in the industry, while the size of relevant businesses
recorded a significant increase year-on-year, showing good
profitability," the brokerage said, without elaborating.
Citic Securities' results come days after the brokerage's
board elected new chairman Zhang Youjun, who is a senior
executive of its parent Citic Group.
Last year, several high-level employees at the brokerage
were investigated in a government crackdown on insider dealing.
($1 = 6.5756 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Jason Neely)