SYDNEY Oct 23 A subsidiary of Citic Securities
Co Ltd, China's largest investment bank, has signed
an agreement with a unit of global trade house Trafigura
to set up a joint warehousing and logistics unit in
China.
The new company will be run by Citic Global Trade
(Shanghai), and Impala Terminals, and will focus initially on
developing a warehousing, logistics, freight forwarding and
terminals business in Shanghai, before expanding across China
and abroad, Trafigura said in a statement.
The joint venture will work to "international standards of
security and operating processes," it said.
The spotlight has turned on China's warehousing network
after an investigation into metals financing fraud at the
country's third biggest port of Qingdao surfaced in early June.
Both Trafigura and Citic's Australian trading unit were
burned by the scandal that resulted in cumulative losses among
banks and trading houses estimated to top $1 billion, with local
media estimating domestic banks had exposure of more than $2.5
billion.
Private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly
duplicated warehouse certificates stored at the port to pledge a
metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank
loans.
As a result, banks have clamoured for tighter security
before extending credit, with a particular requirement for
logistics companies to own and operate their own warehouses,
rather than relying on third party operators, a common practice
in China.
