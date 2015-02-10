SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's top brokerage, CITIC
Securities , will seek a legal solution for
repayment from the issuer of one of its wealth management
products that is in danger of default, the company said on
Tuesday.
The comments, made in an email to Reuters, followed domestic
media reports in the last few days that the high-yielding
product, issued by a wealth management firm and marketed by
CITIC, had missed a 7 million yuan ($1.12 million) payment to
investors on Feb. 5.
CITIC said it was aware of the possible problem and had
already repeatedly asked the issuer and guarantor for repayment,
and "that it would pursue appropriate remedies in accordance
with the law".
Wealth management products in China have come under the
spotlight over the few years after a series of missed payments
raised concerns over the "shadow banking" sector that often
directs credit to firms shut out from bank lending or capital
markets.
Many such products are marketed by banks to retail investors
hoping for higher returns than state-controlled bank deposit
rates allow.
In 2012, CITIC saw two defaults on trust-backed investment
products which were eventually bailed out with the help of local
governments.
Shares of CITIC in Shanghai closed up 0.44 percent, lagging
a gain of 1.38 percent in the financial sub-index.
($1=6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi)
