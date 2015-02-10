SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's top brokerage, CITIC Securities , will seek a legal solution for repayment from the issuer of one of its wealth management products that is in danger of default, the company said on Tuesday.

The comments, made in an email to Reuters, followed domestic media reports in the last few days that the high-yielding product, issued by a wealth management firm and marketed by CITIC, had missed a 7 million yuan ($1.12 million) payment to investors on Feb. 5.

CITIC said it was aware of the possible problem and had already repeatedly asked the issuer and guarantor for repayment, and "that it would pursue appropriate remedies in accordance with the law".

Wealth management products in China have come under the spotlight over the few years after a series of missed payments raised concerns over the "shadow banking" sector that often directs credit to firms shut out from bank lending or capital markets.

Many such products are marketed by banks to retail investors hoping for higher returns than state-controlled bank deposit rates allow.

In 2012, CITIC saw two defaults on trust-backed investment products which were eventually bailed out with the help of local governments.

Shares of CITIC in Shanghai closed up 0.44 percent, lagging a gain of 1.38 percent in the financial sub-index. ($1=6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Clarence Fernandez)