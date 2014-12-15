HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Monday that the hearing of its suit against
CITIC Ltd and five former directors for alleged market
misconduct relating to foreign exchange contracts would be held
at the end of 2015.
Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal has reserved November
16 up to end-December 2015 for the hearing, but expects the
proceedings to last around 30 days, the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) said.
The SFC said in September it had begun dual-track
proceedings in Hong Kong's Court of First Instance and the
Market Misconduct Tribunal in a bid to seek HK$1.9 billion ($245
million) in compensation for investors over alleged misconduct
linked to losses on the Australian dollar in 2008.
The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12,
2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about
CITIC's financial position.
CITIC said in September it was seeking seeking legal advice
regarding the suit. The firm was not immediately available to
comment on Monday.
A spokesman for the SFC said the Court of First Instance had
not yet fixed a formal date for the hearing.
The Market Misconduct Tribunal conducts civil proceedings on
financial market cases, including insider dealing and market
manipulation, while the Court of First Instance has the power to
impose both civil and criminal penalties.
