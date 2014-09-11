HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Thursday that it had commenced legal proceedings against CITIC Ltd and five former directors for alleged market misconduct relating to foreign exchange contracts in 2008.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it had begun proceedings in Hong Kong's Court of First Instance and the Market Misconduct Tribunal, in a bid to compensate up to 4,500 investors who had lost money as a result of the alleged misconduct.

The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12, 2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about CITIC's financial position. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)