HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Thursday that it had commenced legal
proceedings against CITIC Ltd and five former
directors for alleged market misconduct relating to foreign
exchange contracts in 2008.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it had
begun proceedings in Hong Kong's Court of First Instance and the
Market Misconduct Tribunal, in a bid to compensate up to 4,500
investors who had lost money as a result of the alleged
misconduct.
The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12,
2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about
CITIC's financial position.
