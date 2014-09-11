(Adds name of directors, details of currency losses)
HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Thursday that it had commenced legal
proceedings against CITIC Ltd and five former
directors for alleged market misconduct relating to foreign
exchange contracts in 2008.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it had
begun proceedings in Hong Kong's Court of First Instance and the
Market Misconduct Tribunal, in a bid to compensate up to 4,500
investors who had lost money as a result of the alleged
misconduct.
The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12,
2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about
CITIC's financial position.
CITIC said in the circular that the company's directors
"were not aware of any adverse material change" in the group's
financial position but five weeks later disclosed that it had
suffered a massive loss on a number of leveraged foreign
exchange contracts, causing its share price to plummet 55
percent.
The SFC alleges that the company had knowledge of the
financial exposure prior to publishing the Sept. 12 circular.
In 2008, CITIC Pacific, a unit of one of China's largest
state-owned investment companies, reported mark-to-market losses
of around $2 billion as a result of the FX position that the
company had taken out to hedge currency exposure resulting from
its Australian iron ore mining project.
The SFC is taking legal action against chairman Larry Yung
Chi Kin, managing director Henry Fan Hung Ling, deputy managing
directors Leslie Chang Li Hsien and Peter Lee Chung Hing, and
executive director Chau Chi Yin, as well as CITIC Ltd.
Yung and his long-time deputy, Henry Fan Hung-ling, were
forced to resign in 2008 when Hong Kong police and regulators
launched investigations into the hedging transactions.
Larry Yung founded the conglomerate CITIC Pacific, once a
favourite among investors because of its state backing and
government-invested pedigree, and became one of China's richest
men.
CITIC Pacific became CITIC Ltd this year, following a
restructure of the CITIC Group subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)