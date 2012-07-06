SHANGHAI, July 6 Shares of CITIC Heavy
Industries Co opened up 0.4 percent on their first
day of trading on Friday, as China's biggest initial public
offering this year staged a tepid debut as economic uncertainty
offering this year.
CITIC Heavy shares opened at 4.69 yuan, compared with its
IPO price of 4.67 yuan.
The 3.2 billion yuan ($503 million) IPO is the first major
offering by a Chinese company after regulators unveiled a series
of rules aimed at pushing down IPO prices and curb speculative
trading in newly-listed stocks.
CITIC Heavy had planned to raise 6 billion yuan, but later
slashed its fundraising target by a third due to market
sluggishness. China's main stock index has been flat
this year after last year's drop.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
