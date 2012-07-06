SHANGHAI, July 6 Shares of CITIC Heavy Industries Co opened up 0.4 percent on their first day of trading on Friday, as China's biggest initial public offering this year staged a tepid debut as economic uncertainty and a sluggish market weighed on China's biggest initial public offering this year.

CITIC Heavy shares opened at 4.69 yuan, compared with its IPO price of 4.67 yuan.

The 3.2 billion yuan ($503 million) IPO is the first major offering by a Chinese company after regulators unveiled a series of rules aimed at pushing down IPO prices and curb speculative trading in newly-listed stocks.

CITIC Heavy had planned to raise 6 billion yuan, but later slashed its fundraising target by a third due to market sluggishness. China's main stock index has been flat this year after last year's drop.

