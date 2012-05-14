By Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG May 14 (Reuters Basis Point) - Steel-to-property
conglomerate Citic Pacific Ltd is seeking HK$6bn
($772.79 million) for working capital, more than the HK$3-4bn
originally expected, sources said.
A dozen banks have joined at the top level. The 12 are
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Bank of
China (Hong Kong) Ltd, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
, DBS Bank, Hang Seng Bank Ltd,
HSBC Holdings Plc , Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (Asia) Ltd, OCBC Bank, Taipei
Fubon Commercial Bank Co Ltd, United Overseas Bank
Ltd and Wing Lung Bank Ltd.
Sources said the three-year deal will be launched to general
syndication.
Price talk is an at all-in of about 280bp via a margin of
210bp over Hibor.
A site visit to Australia was held last month.
The borrower, controlled by China's state-owned Citic Group
Corp, has been in talks with its relationship banks
on the new money deal since February. Some bankers expect part
of the proceeds may be used to fund its planned US$822m extra
investment in Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd (MCC)
for the Sino Iron project in Western Australia.
Citic Pacific last tapped Hong Kong's loan market in August
2011 when it got a HK$4.5bn five-year financing from a
seven-bank syndicate. That facility paid a top-level all-in of
170bp via a margin of 153bp over Hibor.
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , Bank of
China Ltd , CCB and Bank of Communications
Co Ltd were that deal's mandated lead
arrangers, while China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
and Wing Lung Bank came in as senior managers.