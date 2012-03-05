HONG KONG, March 5 Cash-rich CITIC
Resources Holdings Ltd, a Chinese oil and coal
investor and producer, targets acquisitions in oil and coal
assets but will carefully weigh the impact on its balance sheet,
its chief executive said on Monday after it reported that net
profit doubled in 2011.
CITIC Resources had more than HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion)
in cash by the end of 2011 and instead of paying dividends it
wants to retain the cash to counter possible risks during
financial market turmoil and for investment opportunities, chief
executive officer Zeng Chen told a news conference.
"We can grow the company fast and that will bring better
income to our shareholders," Zeng said.
The briefing came after it reported on Sunday evening that
it doubled its net profit in 2011 to a record HK$2.2 billion
($283.55 million) on revenues of HK$38.5 billion, up 28 percent.
Controlled by state-owned CITIC Group, China's biggest and
oldest financial conglomerate, CITIC Resources is focusing on
investment opportunities in oil and coal, and also looking at
metals and commodity trading assets.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
has an 11.47 percent stake in CITIC Resources.
"We would like to grow this company and that's our job,"
Zeng said. "Our priority will be in countries and areas we are
familiar with, such as Kazakhstan, Australia, Indonesia and
China."
However, CITIC Resources has just come out of high gearing
-- a high level of borrowing relative to its share price -- with
a rights issue and disposal of assets, and it wants to take a
prudent approach, he said. "We will be very careful when we make
the next investment."
Its earnings for last year were boosted by pre-tax profit of
over HK$3.7 billion from the sale of a stake in Australian
mining company Macarthur Coal Ltd and gains from
partial disposal of interest in the Codrilla Deposit coal mine
in Australia.
It also wrote down the value of its Australian aluminium
assets by HK$956.5 million after Australia passed a law limiting
carbon emissions.
Helped by a HK$2.5 billion rights issue in June, CITIC
Resources reduced its net debt as a proportion of net capital to
9.7 percent by the end of last year from 49.7 percent in 2010.
The company earmarked about HK$2 billion capital spending to
develop its oil fields in Kazakhstan, China and Indonesia this
year.
CITIC Resources shares fell 5.6 percent on Monday after the
results to HK$1.34 but have risen more than 25 percent this
year, beating the broader market's 16 percent gain.