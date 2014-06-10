HONG KONG, June 10 CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday an investigation into the status of
certain aluminium and copper products stored at China's Qingdao
port may hit the group, signalling a possible broader impact on
businesses exposed to the port.
News of an investigation into a metal financing fraud at the
port, where a third-party company is suspected of using single
cargoes of metal multiple times to obtain financing, has rattled
banks and trading houses and unsettled markets.
"At present, the status of the investigation is unknown to
the group," chairman Kwok Peter Viem said in a filing to the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
"Until the status of the investigation is clarified, the
company is not able to accurately assess its impact on the
group's alumina and copper stored at Qingdao port or on the
group itself," Kwok added.
CITIC Resources' commodities import and export business owns
some alumina and copper stored in bonded warehouses at Qingdao
port, the world's seventh largest.
The company said it was not in a position to provide any
other information on the effect of the investigation on its
alumina and copper business.
It has taken steps to protect its interests and applied to
the Qingdao courts and obtained sequestration orders in respect
of the group's alumina and copper. It did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ed Davies)