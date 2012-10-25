HONG KONG Oct 25 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
said on Thursday it would buy the
remaining 80 percent of CLSA brokerage, showing the ambition of
China's biggest listed brokerage to expand overseas as growth in
its home market slows.
In July, CITIC Securities bought a near-20 percent in French
bank Credit Agricole's brokerage unit, CLSA, for
$310.3 million with an option to buy the rest for $910.7
million.
The company and its subsidiary CITIC Securities
International Co Ltd will exercise the agreement to buy the
remaining equity interest in CLSA, it said.
