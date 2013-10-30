SHANGHAI, October 30 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, posted a 136 percent rise in third quarter profit as improving investor sentiment on the mainland helped offset a long-term initial public offering (IPO) freeze.

Net profit during the July-September period came to 1.59 billion yuan, compared with 671.6 million yuan a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, without elaborating.

The company was expected to post a profit of 1.03 billion yuan based on unaudited monthly earnings disclosures.

Brokers' profits are closely tied to market sentiment on the mainland, where the Shanghai Composite Index has risen over 9 percent since the start of July. CITIC shares are up around 15 percent over the quarter.

But Chinese brokerages are still suffering from an IPO freeze after authorities suspended listings on the country's stock exchanges in October last year as part of a crackdown on fraud in the equity market.

China's brokers have also shrugged off a huge $11.2 billion mistaken "fat finger" buy order by Everbright Securities last month. Analysts said while the incident had raised concerns, investors felt it would likely herald a general improvement in risk controls. [ID:nL4N0GY0U1 (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)