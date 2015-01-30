(adds details)

SHANGHAI Jan 30 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's largest brokerage, plans to buy 60 percent of the shares in Hong Kong-listed financial services firm KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd, it said on Friday, which a Reuters' estimate values at around HK$323 million ($41.67 million).

China's brokerages have seen soaring profits after last year's revival of the country's IPO market, while the central bank's surprise interest rate cut and the Stock Connect scheme, which both came into play late last year fuelled an influx of retail investors and a jump in trading volumes.

CITIC entered into the conditional sale and purchase agreement with KVB Kunlun on Thursday, said the statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The statement did not reveal a figure for the purchase but in line with KVB Kunlun's closing price of HK$1.37 on Friday, a Reuters calculation places the value of the deal at around HKD323 million.

Hong-Kong based KVB Kunlun, which makes most of its revenues from margin dealing, has operations in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto and Beijing.

CITIC posted a preliminary 115 percent rise in 2014 profits.

($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars)