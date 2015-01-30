(adds details)
SHANGHAI Jan 30 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest brokerage, plans to buy 60
percent of the shares in Hong Kong-listed financial services
firm KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd, it said on
Friday, which a Reuters' estimate values at around HK$323
million ($41.67 million).
China's brokerages have seen soaring profits after last
year's revival of the country's IPO market, while the central
bank's surprise interest rate cut and the Stock Connect scheme,
which both came into play late last year fuelled an influx of
retail investors and a jump in trading volumes.
CITIC entered into the conditional sale and purchase
agreement with KVB Kunlun on Thursday, said the statement posted
on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The statement did not reveal a figure for the purchase but
in line with KVB Kunlun's closing price of HK$1.37 on Friday, a
Reuters calculation places the value of the deal at around
HKD323 million.
Hong-Kong based KVB Kunlun, which makes most of its revenues
from margin dealing, has operations in Auckland, Sydney,
Melbourne, Toronto and Beijing.
CITIC posted a preliminary 115 percent rise in 2014 profits.
($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sunil Nair)