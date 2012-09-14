ZURICH, Sept 14 Oslo is the most expensive city
in the world, ahead of Zurich and Tokyo, but the well-paid
residents of the Swiss financial hub enjoy the greatest
purchasing power, according to a study released on Friday.
The annual survey of 72 cities by Swiss bank UBS
found its own hometown had the world's highest average wages and
the biggest purchasing power.
The study examined the price of a basket of 122 goods and
services, adjusted for currency fluctuations. The cost of living
index was calculated by dividing the price of goods by the
weighted net hourly wage in 15 sectors.
"In Tokyo it takes nine minutes of work to earn enough to
buy a Big Mac, while in Nairobi it takes 84 minutes," it said.
Zurich residents must work 13 minutes for the hamburger, but
other goods were relatively cheaper than in Tokyo, putting the
Swiss city top of the purchasing power index.
"Workers in Zurich can buy an iPhone after 22 hours work;
in Manila, by contrast, it takes around 20 times longer," UBS
said.
Workers had to toil 42 minutes in Istanbul and 29 minutes in
Shanghai for a Big Mac, while in New York and Hong Kong just 10
minutes were required.
The cheapest places to live were Delhi and Mumbai. New York
was the sixth most expensive, Moscow came in at number 40 and
Shanghai at 49.
The survey also looked at working hours and found the
shortest were in Paris, Lyon and Copenhagen. Workers in Asia,
Africa, the Middle East and South America toil the longest, at
over 2,000 hours per year, it found.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)