VIENNA, Nov 29 Vienna's excellent
infrastructure, safe streets and good public health service make
it the nicest place to live in the world, consulting group
Mercer said in a global survey which put Baghdad firmly in last
place.
German and Swiss cities also performed especially well in
the quality of living rankings, with Zurich, Munich,
Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva and Bern in the top 10.
The Austrian capital, with its ornate buildings, public
parks and extensive bicycle network recently reduced the cost of
its annual public transport ticket to 1 euro a day.
Serious crime is rare and the city of around 1.7 million
inhabitants regularly tops global quality of life surveys.
But Mercer warned that top-ranking European cities could not
take their position for granted in the survey, which assessed
more than 200 cities.
"They are not immune to any decrease of living standards
should this (economic) turmoil persist," Mercer's senior
researcher Slagin Parakatil said on the company's website.
Mercer, which also ranked cities according to personal
safety, gave Athens a poor score because of clashes between
demonstrators and police and political instability.
"In 2011 Athens is ranked in Europe among the lowest in the
personal safety ranking," Parakatil said.
Oslo also fell to 24th place in the separate safety survey
because of Anders Breivik's mass killings in July. It would
usually be in the top 15, Mercer said.
Baghdad's political turmoil, poor security enforcement and
attacks on local people and foreigners made it the worst place
to live in 2011, both in terms of life quality and safety,
Mercer said.
Political and economic unrest in Africa and the Middle East
also pushed down scores in those regions.
"Many countries such as Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen have
seen their quality of living levels drop considerably,"
Parakatil said.
"Political and economic reconstruction in these countries,
combined with funding to serve basic human needs, will
undoubtedly boost the region."
He said that while the outlook is uncertain for most of the
world because of economic and political turmoil, cities in
Asia-Pacific look set to benefit thanks to political stability
and solid growth.
Auckland, Sydney, Wellington, Melbourne and Perth made it
into the top 20 for quality of life in 2011 while Singapore was
the highest-ranking Asian city in 25th place.
Top 10 in Mercer Quality of Living survey
1 Vienna Austria
2 Zurich Switzerland
3 Auckland New Zealand
4 Munich Germany
5 Duesseldorf Germany
5 Vancouver Canada
7 Frankfurt Germany
8 Geneva Switzerland
9 Bern Switzerland
9 Copenhagen Denmark
here#city-rankings
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)