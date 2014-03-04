LONDON, March 4 Singapore has outstripped Tokyo
as the world's most expensive city for expatriates, according to
annual rankings by the Economist Intelligence Unit released on
Tuesday.
It cited a strong Singaporean dollar, the high price
of utilities and the cost of car ownership as among the factors
contributing to Singapore taking the top spot away from Tokyo,
which for years has led the rankings.
The calculations are based on the cost of living in U.S.
dollars.
Paris rose six places to become the world's second-most
expensive city, which the EIU said in part reflected a recovery
by European economies.
Mumbai was the least expensive major city in which to live,
partly due to government subsidies on some products and low
local wages, followed by Karachi, New Delhi and Damascus as the
fourth-cheapest, which EIU said reflected the weakening of the
Syrian pound due to the country's civil war.
"Improving sentiment in structurally expensive European
cities combined with the continued rise of Asian hubs means that
these two regions continue to supply most of the world's most
expensive cities," Jon Copestake, editor of the report, which
looks at over 400 individual prices, said in a statement.
"But Asian cities also continue to make up many of the
world's cheapest, especially in the Indian subcontinent."
After Singapore and Paris, the 10 cities with the highest
cost of living, in descending order, were Oslo, Zurich, Sydney,
Caracas, Geneva, Melbourne, Tokyo and Copenhagen.
London was ranked 15th most expensive city while New York
was in 26th place.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Susan Fenton)