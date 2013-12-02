NEW YORK, Dec 2 (IFR) - Citigroup's head of origination and banking of the securitized products business, Gerald Keefe, has been appointed as the bank's new corporate bank head in Japan, effective January 1, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In his new role, Keefe will head the corporate banking division of Citibank Japan (CJL) and join CJL's management committee as an executive officer. He will report locally to Kazuya Jono and globally to Michael Roberts.

Keefe joined Citi in 2006 and became a managing director in 2009 before he took up the senior role in the bank's securitized products business in the US.

Prior to joining Citi, Keefe was a partner in Dechert LLP's structured finance practice.