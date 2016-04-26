BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
NEW YORK, April 26 Citigroup Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved of the company's compensation of executives and also sided with directors in rejecting a call for a special study of breaking up the big bank.
In the so-called "say-on-pay" referendum, 63.6 percent of votes were cast to approve 2015 compensation awards, according to a preliminary count announced by the company at its annual general meeting in Miami.
In another vote, only 3.5 percent of votes cast were in favor of a breakup study. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by W Simon)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO