* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 The new fraud uncovered at Citigroup's troubled Mexican subsidiary Banamex relates to a security company the bank set up in 1994 to protect board members and their families from kidnapping, a person familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company was found to have submitted expense claims that were unsubstantiated and amount to a fraud of $15 million, the person said.
Citigroup said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that the security company is being wound down.
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.