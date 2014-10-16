MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's bank regulator said
on Wednesday it fined Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex
nearly 30 million pesos (US$2.2 million) over lapses in
oversight of loans to oil services company Oceanografia that
cost the lender more than $500 million.
A February investigation showed the bank had failed in its
prudential responsibilities and lacked adequate internal
controls, Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission
said in a statement.
Banamex said in a statement it had paid the fine and would
follow recommendations made by regulators. Banamex said its own
investigations showed that the fraud was an "exceptional" case.
Citigroup said in February it had uncovered at least
$400 million in fraudulent loans that Banamex made to Mexican
oil services company Oceanografia. That figure has since
increased to more than $500 million.
The fine, the latest in a string of problems at the bank,
comes a day after Citigroup said it had uncovered another $15
million fraud at Banamex related to a private security services
company the bank operated.
Banamex Chief Executive Javier Arrigunaga resigned this
month, to be replaced by Banamex executive Ernesto Torres.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Manuel
Medina Mora, head of Citigroup Inc's consumer banking and
chairman of the company's troubled Mexico unit, is preparing to
leave in the coming months.
(1 US dollar = 13.5405 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)