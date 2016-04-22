LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - David Basra, head of debt financing, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citigroup is leaving the bank, according to sources.

Basra is departing on good terms with the bank where he has worked for just shy of 20 years in a career that began in real estate finance before taking on a management role during the securitisation boom years.

His exit is the latest ripple from Michael Lavelle's move last year to head investment banking for the UK and Ireland, after leading capital markets origination for EMEA.

Basra missed out on the role when Citigroup promoted Philip Drury, formerly co-head of US equity capital markets, to replace Lavelle.

Insiders believe that the bank will not replace Basra with a new head of the debt financing group - which contains leverage finance and high yield, structured finance, infrastructure and western and emerging markets loans. Citi declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing Sudip Roy)