Aug 31 Citigroup Inc has told senior staff
in Europe that they would receive fixed monthly pay in addition
to their salaries in an attempt to compensate for rules that
limit bonuses to up to twice the level of base salaries, the
Financial Times reported, citing several people.
More than 600 of Citigroup bankers in Europe were affected
by the bonus cap and will therefore be paid such allowances,
several people told the newspaper. (on.ft.com/Z3H47g)
They said the U.S. bank had sent out letters to senior staff
in recent weeks.
The FT said about half of the bankers had received similar
allowances in the past after Citi introduced them a few years
ago to mitigate the impact of regulatory demands for higher
bonus deferrals for key staff.
One senior Citi banker told the FT the allowances had been
structured so that the bank's European staff would still receive
the same amount of overall pay and a similar mixture of cash and
shares as their U.S. and Asian peers.
"We do not want people to have geographic preferences based
on compensation," the banker told the FT.
In June, Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO increased the
salaries of 100 top managers by 20 percent to compensate for new
regulations on bonuses cap in the Netherlands.
Citigroup could not be reached for a comment outside of
normal business hours.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra
Maler)