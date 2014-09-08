BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc
* CFO: 'We are well on the way to making needed changes' in CCAR capital planning
* CFO: misplaced confidence a year ago for capital plan was based on 'a false set of understanding' of Fed requirements
* CFO says 1 percent parallel rise in interest rates would add 43 cents/share to annual results
* CFO John Gerspach speaks at investor conference
* CFO: 3Q equity and fixed income markets revenue running 'in line' with year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year