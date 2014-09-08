NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc

* CFO: 'We are well on the way to making needed changes' in CCAR capital planning

* CFO: misplaced confidence a year ago for capital plan was based on 'a false set of understanding' of Fed requirements

* CFO says 1 percent parallel rise in interest rates would add 43 cents/share to annual results

* CFO John Gerspach speaks at investor conference

* CFO: 3Q equity and fixed income markets revenue running 'in line' with year earlier