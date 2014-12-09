Dec 9 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says 4Q market revenues will be down about 5 percent

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference in New York

* Citigroup CEO will take $800 million repositioning charge in 4q

* Citigroup CEO says repositioning costs include real estate and staff reductions

* Citigroup will take $2.7 billion legal charge in 4Q

* Citigroup will be 'marginally profitable' in 4q after legal, repositioning costs, CEO says

* Citigroup assumes most of legal costs will not be tax-deductible

* Citigroup CEO says added legal costs are for probes into foreign exchange, LIBOR, and money laundering controls Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)