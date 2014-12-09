Dec 9 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup CEO Corbat says 4Q market revenues will be down
about 5 percent
* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference in
New York
* Citigroup CEO will take $800 million repositioning charge
in 4q
* Citigroup CEO says repositioning costs include real estate
and staff reductions
* Citigroup will take $2.7 billion legal charge in 4Q
* Citigroup will be 'marginally profitable' in 4q after
legal, repositioning costs, CEO says
* Citigroup assumes most of legal costs will not be
tax-deductible
* Citigroup CEO says added legal costs are for probes into
foreign exchange, LIBOR, and money laundering controls
