NEW YORK Jan 16 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CFO: U.S. mortgage business will continue to drag down results in first half

* Citigroup CFO: net interest margin should be around 2.85 percent in 2014

* Citigroup CFO: expect core operating expenses in 2014 'at or somewhat below 2013 levels

* Citigroup CEO on markets results: 'nothing in here that causes me concern in terms of our positioning'

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat: trading 'environment is better' in 2014 than in last half 2013

* Citigroup CFO: additional repositioning actions and charges coming in 2014

* Citigroup CEO: 'not looking for any big move' in strategy to improve results

* Citigroup "underperformed" in equity trading in the fourth quarter -CEO

* Citigroup executives speak on conference call with analysts

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach: 'elevated' repositioning expenses will continue in first half 2014

* Citigroup CFO: higher regulatory costs working against expense goals

* Citigroup CFO: expect $200 million to $300 million more regulatory expense in 2014

* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We see a better world' for economies in 2014