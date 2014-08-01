NEW YORK Aug 1 Citigroup Inc
* Pegs Argentina exposure at $2.7 billion at end of June
versus $2.6 billion at end of March- filing
* Pegs Russia exposure at $8.9 billion at end of June versus
$9.4 billion at end of March- filing
* Seeking London court enforcement of rights over $285
million in financing of commodities in China ports- filing
* Leaves estimate of possible unreserved legal costs
unchanged at $5 billion
* Files 10-Q report, updates legal risks
* Says SEC has concluded investigation of mortgage
securities practices without enforcement action
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)