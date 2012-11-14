LONDON Nov 14 Citigroup Inc is increasing
its commodities and energy team with a new head of corporate
sales and other key executives joining from rivals BNP Paribas
and Barclays.
The move comes at a time when many other banks have been
pulling out of commodities after a period of losses and
narrowing margins.
Dozens of traders have quit banks such as Barclays, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch to
firms such as Glencore, Vitol, Gunvor and Mercuria.
Limits on proprietary trading, new capital requirements and
tighter regulations have squeezed banks' commodities operations,
with several lenders, including Goldman, Morgan Stanley,
reported to be considering cutting or selling their commodities
operations.
But Citi is moving in the other direction with several high
profile appointments to strengthen its commodities trading and
risk management. Industry sources say Citi also aims to increase
its dollar-based commodity trade financing operations.
Jose Cogolludo, formerly with BNP Paribas, joined Citi as
global head of corporate sales on Nov. 1, reporting to Stuart
Staley, global head of commodities, the bank said in a
statement.
Fasil Nasim, also previously with BNP Paribas, will join
Citi mid-month as head of corporate energy sales, while Ron
Ruffini joins Citi as head of Latin American sales and
mid/downstream oil sales for the Americas from Barclays, it
said.
"With these important additions to our sales team, we have
made significant strides in strengthening our commodities
platform," Staley said in a statement.