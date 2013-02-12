Feb 12 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's

largest cities * Gerspach speaking at investor conference * Gerspach: Citi holdings continually testing market for asset sales, including

larger sales of mortgages * Gerspach: Citi hopeful industry can put mortgage rep and warranty exposure

behind it in 2013 or 2014 * Gerspach: Citigroup doesn't expect Citi holdings to break even in 2013