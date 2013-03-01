BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
March 1 Citigroup Inc : * Raises unreserved legal risk to $5 billion from $4 billion * Estimate of possible legal costs included in new 10k filing
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.