BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS Source text for Eikon:
March 5 Citigroup Inc : * Sets target for 2015 return on tangible common equity at 10 percent * Sets target for 2015 return on assets at 0.9 to 1.1 percent * Profit targets included in CEO slides for speech today
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.