BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
April 15 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says margin compression and higher taxes lowered earnings
in transaction services unit * Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO: liquid assets increased with deposit inflows toward quarter end * CFO: liquidity coverage ratio down despite increase in liquid assets * Citi CFO: two consecutive quarters of reduced delinquencies in mortgage
portfolio led to release of reserves * Citi CFO: consumers still not confident enough to drive the economy * CFO: consumers not finished deleveraging * CFO: investment banking revenue growth boosted by hiring in late 2011, early
2012 * Citi CFO: Mexico consumer business will continue to supply growth in 2013 * Citi CFO: prices for mortgage assets rose about 5 to 10 percentage points in
first quarter * Citi CFO: bank sold $2.8 billion of loans in mortgage portfolio during first
quarter * Citi CFO: legal expenses will remain 'elevated and somewhat volatile'
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.