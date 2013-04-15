April 15 Citigroup Inc :
* CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate
release of mortgage
reserves going forward
* Corbat speaking on conference call
* Corbat: environment remains 'challenging' for Citigroup
* Cit CFO John Gerspach says core operating expenses should
decline going
forward
* Gerspach: Latin America and Asia consumer banking operations
will return to
positive operating leverage in 2013
* Gerspach: Citi expects to complete obligations under national
mortgage
settlement in second quarter
* CFO: expects net interest margin to decline in second quarter
* Citi CFO: net interest margin this year will remain above
2.88 percent level
of 2012