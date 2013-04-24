April 24 Citigroup Inc :
* Chairman: Board confident strategy will yield returns higher
than cost of
capital
* Chairman Mike O'Neill: 'the major work has been done' in
shedding assets
* Chairman: Company still likely to make 'mid-course
corrections' in strategy
* Officials respond to questions at annual meeting about
breaking up the
company
* Chairman on relationship with new CEO Mike Corbat: 'I work
closely with
mike...I am not intrusive, but I am interested'
* CEO Corbat on risk of having a rogue trader: 'The way we run
our institution
is different from JPMorgan'