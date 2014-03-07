UPDATE 1-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
March 7 Citigroup Inc : * Guy hands' terra firma capital partners agrees to end U.S. lawsuit against
Citigroup Inc over purchase of emi group, while reserving right to
pursue case in England -- court filing
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
NEW YORK, May 1 A transition that involves an overhaul of U.S. mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might take more than five years, depending on the severity of proposed changes, an official at Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Monday.