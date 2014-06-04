June 4 Citigroup Inc :
* U.S. appeals court says federal judge abused discretion in
voiding SEC's $285
million settlement with Citigroup Inc in fraud case --
court ruling
* 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says the decision to
require an admission
of liability before entering a consent decree rests squarely
with the SEC
* 2nd circuit says a district court, in reviewing an
enforcement agency's
consent decree requiring injunctive relief, must review
whether the decree is
fair and reasonable, and whether the "public interest would
not be disserved"
* 2nd circuit says omits "adequacy" from the standard of
reviewing a consent
decree
* 2nd circuit says U.S. district judge jed rakoff abused his
discretion by
requiring the SEC to establish the "truth" of the allegations
against a
settling party as a condition for approving a consent decree
* 2nd circuit says rakoff made no findings that the SEC
settlement with
Citigroup would disserve the public interest
* 2nd circuit says rakoff's failure to make the proper inquiry
constitutes
legal error
* 2nd circuit returns case to district court for further
proceedings