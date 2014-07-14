UBS pays $445 mln over toxic mortgages, failed U.S. credit unions
May 1 UBS Group AG paid $445 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.
July 14 Citigroup Inc chief executive officer Michael Corbat and chief financial officer John Gerspach said on a Monday conference call with analysts: * Corbat: expect "improved revenue" in second half of 2014 * Gerspach: expect net interest margin to stay level through rest of year * Corbat: continue to believe capital plan rejection was not over business model * Corbat and Gerspach: we're still confident we will meet 2015 efficiency target * Corbat and Gerspach: efficiency target achievable because of positive revenue outlook for businesses besides trading
* Conservative peer Lord Lupton to join Lloyds Bank board as the government sells its remaining shares in the company - Sky News, citing sources Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)