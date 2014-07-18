UPDATE 2-KKR-backed consortium makes $4.7 bln cash offer for Australia's Tatts
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
July 18 Citigroup Inc : * Will issue 'somewhat more' securitizations in rest of year, treasurer says * Treasurer Eric Aboaf and CFO John Gerspach Speak to fixed-income investors * Treasurer says credit cards will be primary source of additional
securitizations * CFO: $3.8 billion charge for justice department settlement included estimates
of cost of consumer relief
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
* Qtrly net property income S$ 69.9 million versus S$52 million