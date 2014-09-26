BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge overseeing Argentina bond litigation says will let Citigroup Inc
make disputed $5 million bond payment -- court hearing * U.S. district judge thomas griesa in manhttan says will put on hold his prior
order that had barred Citigroup from making the payment * Griesa says wants additional information from litigants as to whether
payments on bonds issued pursuant to Argentina law should be enjoined * Griesa says won't rule whether Citigroup bonds are subject to his injunction
until parties submit briefs on the issue, gives parties 30 days to do further
investigation * Hearing over Argentina bond dispute involving Citigroup ends
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.