Nov 24 Citigroup Inc : * Finra says fines Citigroup Inc $15 million for supervisory failures

related to equity research, involvement in IPO roadshows * Finra accused Citigroup of failing to adequately supervise communications

involving research analysts, and letting one analyst participate indirectly

in two IPO roadshows * Finra says from January 2005 to February 2014, Citigroup was slow and too

lenient in policing selective dissemination of non-public research * Finra says Citigroup did not admit or deny charges in agreeing to settle