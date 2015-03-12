March 12 Citigroup Inc :
* U.S. judge rejects Citigroup Inc request to vacate
injunction against
processing payments on some Argentina bonds -- court ruling
* U.S. district judge thomas griesa in Manhattan upholds July
28, 2014 order
prohibiting Citigroup from processing payments on
dollar-denominated exchange
bonds
* Griesa says $2.3 billion of dollar-denominated bonds are
covered by his
decision
* Griesa says payment on exchange bonds would violate an 'equal
treatment'
provision of a 1994 Argentina bond issuance
* Griesa acknowledges Citigroup concern it might be sanctioned
in Argentina by
not processing payments, but says this is a result of
Argentina's having
refused to observe his rulings
* Griesa again urges Argentina to cooperate with special master
to resolve its
differences with bondholders