March 12 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge rejects Citigroup Inc request to vacate injunction against

processing payments on some Argentina bonds -- court ruling * U.S. district judge thomas griesa in Manhattan upholds July 28, 2014 order

prohibiting Citigroup from processing payments on dollar-denominated exchange

bonds * Griesa says $2.3 billion of dollar-denominated bonds are covered by his

decision * Griesa says payment on exchange bonds would violate an 'equal treatment'

provision of a 1994 Argentina bond issuance * Griesa acknowledges Citigroup concern it might be sanctioned in Argentina by

not processing payments, but says this is a result of Argentina's having

refused to observe his rulings * Griesa again urges Argentina to cooperate with special master to resolve its

differences with bondholders