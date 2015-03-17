RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 Citigroup Inc : * Plans to have citibank Argentina unit develop and execute plan to exit
custody business in that country as soon as possible -- court filing from
bank lawyer * Says made decision in light of recent court order blocking it from processing
some Argentina bond payments, and Argentina's threat to strip its banking
license * Has yet to determine precise manner by which citibank Argentina will exit
custody business * Says exit may include sale of parts of custody business, or ending its
account relationships with some customers * Says upon exiting custody business, citibank Argentina will have no role in
overseeing any securities, including argentine law bonds, in Argentina for
any client
