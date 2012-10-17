Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Oct 17 Citigroup Inc : * CEO says North America head bill mills will be interim head of emea * New CEO corbat will take over reporting lines from former COO havens-memo * New CEO mike corbat sends memo to managing directors * CEO memo sets 'interim' reporting lines pending organizational review
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.