BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
Dec 5 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says bank is pursuing "simple back-to-basics model" * Gerspach: Citi is "highly" focused on winding down Citi holdings in
"economically rational manner" * CFO: moving functions to lower-cost locations in reorganization * Gerspach: funding for buyers is most significant impediment to selling
mortgage assets in Citi holdings * CFO: likely could not sell mortgage assets at current prices without hit to
regulatory capital and substantial writedown * CFO: US economic recovery too weak to cut mortgage loss reserves * Gerspach: if current housing outlook persists, Citi could sell $750 million
to $1 billion in mortgages per quarter
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :