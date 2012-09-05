BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
Sept 5 Associates Manufactured Housing: * Moody's downgrades Citigroup guaranteed tranches from associates manufactured
housing deals issued between 1996 and 1997
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: