By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 14 Citigroup Inc is seeking
a buyer for its retail forex brokerage CitiFX Pro as part of
efforts to streamline the banking world's biggest currency
trading operation, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Citi has cut staffing and computerised many elements of its
currency business in recent years. Market sources say it has
aggressively rationalised its institutional client base in the
"prime broking" sector since the start of this year.
But the sale, initially reported by industry website
financemagnates.com, would come at a time when other banks are
beginning to think about reinvesting in currency trading, drawn
by an improvement in volumes and returns over the past year.
CitiFX Pro is the bank's easily accessible online forex
trading service, offering professional individual traders and
smaller institutional players access to 130-plus currency pairs
on several platforms backed up by Citi infrastructure.
It is part of a sub-sector of the forex market whose
reputation has taken a hammering since the collapse of a handful
of businesses, and hefty losses for others, after the Swiss
franc's surge in January.
New York-based Citi has pared back internationally in recent
years, pulling out of retail banking in markets such as Japan.
Industry surveys continue to rank it as the single biggest
banking player in the $5 trillion a day forex market.
THREATENED MODELS
It has been a tumultuous few years for banks' currency
trading businesses, hit by a raft of scandals and regulatory
inquiries which has seen dozens of the market's most senior
traders leave their jobs or be suspended.
Changes in the regulatory environment and capital
requirements have also made it more costly to run trading
operations like FX that provide huge leverage and conduits for
trade to hedge funds and other big financial institutions.
But there has been a growing sense in recent months that
banks are feeling their way to new business models that factor
in all of the new rules and conditions they face. At the same
time, everyday market volatility, which drives up volumes of
trade and the amount bank dealing desks can make from trading,
has surged threefold on major currencies.
"You will see banks investing again in FX now. It has been
one of the best performing segments over the past year and that
has drawn attention," said the head of one London-based
brokerage, previously a head of trading with one major European
bank, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Like most parts of the business the model does not quite
work, but it is very close to giving banks the return on equity
they need. So the way to do that is to invest while continuing
to automate aggressively."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Keith Weir and David
Evans)