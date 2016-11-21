Nov 21 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it would increase its common stock repurchase program by up to $1.75 billion.

The amount is in addition to the $10.4 billion in planned capital actions announced earlier this year, Citigroup said in a statement.

Citigroup sad it had reduced the number of its outstanding common shares by 180 million, or 6 percent, in the past two years.

The company's shares were up 0.7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)