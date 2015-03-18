NEW YORK, March 18 Citigroup Inc is committed to meeting its 2015 performance targets for return on assets and efficiency, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in an annual letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

Corbat said the goals are "within reach if market conditions remain stable."

Regulators at the Federal Reserve who judge the company's capital plans had "made clear" that the bank will be held to "the highest standard" because of its global franchise, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)