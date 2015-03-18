(Adds context, background)

NEW YORK, March 18 Citigroup Inc is committed to meeting its 2015 performance targets for return on assets and efficiency, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said on Wednesday.

Corbat said in an annual letter to shareholders that the goals are "within reach if market conditions remain stable."

Corbat announced the two goals for this year in March 2013. Last year he postponed a third goal, for return on equity, after the Federal Reserve rejected his request to buy back more stock. The Fed faulted the bank's risk and capital management for its businesses around the world.

Citigroup executives met repeatedly with Federal Reserve officials after the defeat and won approval last week for a new buyback request.

Regulators at the Federal Reserve who judge the company's capital plans had "made clear" that the bank will be held to "the highest standard" because of its global franchise, Corbat said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)